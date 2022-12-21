Magnificent gingerbread town brings winter holiday spirit to both kids and adults

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ahead of New Year, NARGIS magazine gets everyone into the holiday spirit. The magazine presents a magnificent gingerbread town, which brings the magic and beauty of the winter season inside Port Baku Mall, Azernews reports.

The project idea belongs to the editor-in-chief of NARGIS magazine, Ulviyya Mahmud. The opening of the gingerbread town coincided with the ten-year anniversary of NARGIS magazine.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of different companies, bloggers, partners, and friends of NARGIS, adults, and children. Gifts in the form of gingerbread cookies and New Year's postcards made the atmosphere of the event even warmer and more festive.

The most talented confectioners in the country were involved in the creation of the gingerbread town.

The installation consumed 35 kg of flour, 12 kg of butter, 180 eggs, 20 kg of honey, 4 kg of ginger, 2 kg of cardamom and cinnamon, etc. A total of 101 kg of gingerbread dough was used for the installation.

Gingerbread houses, people and Christmas trees, a skating rink and a railway, clouds, and balloons under the dome delighted both adults and children. The top of the installation, enclosed in a glass ball, was decorated with a Christmas tree. The event took place under the accompaniment of live music.

The exhibition will run till January 15, 2023.

