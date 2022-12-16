Khatai Arts Center to display patriotic artworks

By Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai Arts Center is pleased to announce a final exhibition within the national Children's Art Competition, Azernews reports.

The art contest stimulates the interest of the younger generation in art and forms artistic thinking and taste.

Over 1,500 young talents submitted 2,000 artworks for the contest on a patriotic theme.

Only 800 art pieces were selected for the exhibition timed to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (December 31).

The art contest is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture and Education Ministries, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Khatai executive authorities, and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (AzTV).

