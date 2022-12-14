Nizami Cinema screens Kazakh films

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Kazakh Cinema Days were held at Nizami Cinema Center to mark the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Kazakhcinema Center with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

In his opening speech, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Zhandos Nurmakhambetov said the event is timed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two states.

The ceremony was followed by a film screening. Ivan Ardashov's animated film Kenzhe kyz was presented to the Baku audience.

The animation tells about a girl from a traditional family, trying to impress the elder brothers ignoring her, mistakenly releasing an ancient demon, and now only she can stop him until he has gained full strength and awakened an invincible army.

Before the film screening, Ivan Ardashov said he was very excited about the film presentation in Baku.

"Watching the film gives me mixed feelings. Filming took place over the course of a year and now I watch my work on the big screen. I am even more excited that there are many children in the hall, and their reactions and impressions are very interesting," he said.

Ivan Ardashov's film was met with great interest by the audience.

Furthermore, the audience watched Yernar Nurgaliyev's feature film Alga, which tells the story of two brothers, who after the death of their father, begin to earn money through robbery.

They are noticed by an athletics coach who came from the city to the village to select talented youth. Difficult trials fall to the brothers.

A tragic incident changes their lives. One of the brothers now has to defeat the world champion in the marathon.