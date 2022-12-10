Foreign Ministry, Turkiye's UNESCO National Commission eye co-op

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed prospects of cooperation with President of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz, who is in Azerbaijan to participate in an international conference, Azernews reports.

The sides stressed the importance of mutual support in the joint submission of the common heritage of the Turkic world to UNESCO Heritage Lists.

During the meeting, the minister touched upon almost three decades of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

He recalled that Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was systematically destroyed, looted, and appropriated throughout the years of occupation.

Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the mine threat on the liberated territories and its serious humanitarian consequences.

The minister also informed Ocal Oguz about practical measures taken by Azerbaijan to overcome the serious consequences of the occupation, noting that all the cultural and religious monuments are being restored and guarded, regardless of their origin.

He mentioned the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly informed UNESCO about the severe violations and illegal activity of Armenia and raised the issue of the need to send a technical mission to the liberated territories.

Ocal Oguz spoke about the measures taken jointly by the participant countries of the TURKSOY for the preservation of intangible cultural heritage.

He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

Ocal Oguz emphasized that the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, especially on the liberated territories, is a shared responsibility of the international community.

The sides also exchanged views on joint events to be held in Shusha in 2023.

To note, an international conference on "UNESCO conventions' role in preserving cultural values and aspects of improving their application" was co-organized by the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO, ICOMOS Azerbaijan National Committee, ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, and ADA University.