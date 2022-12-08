Culture minister highlights reforms for sustainable cultural dev't

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov discussed with young cinematographers reforms carried out for the sustainable cultural development, Azernews reports.

The head of Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department, Rufat Hasanov, and film director, Honored Art Worker Elchin Musaoglu also participated in the meeting.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov stressed the need for the support of creative youth in the modernization of human resources, the creation of transparent and efficient management mechanisms and the construction of infrastructure that meets modern requirements.

He recalled that the Cinema Agency, established under the presidential decree, will focus on the development of the film industry in the country.

The minister called upon young cinematographers to actively participate in festivals and events organized by the Culture Ministry.

Next, young cinematographers shared their views on the current state of the Azerbaijani cinema.

They brought to attention of the minister their wishes and suggestions about the development of national cinema, its promotion at international level.