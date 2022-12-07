Uzbek Cinema Days starting in Baku today

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbek Cinema Days are starting in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The days are organized by the Uzbek Cinema Agency in partnership with Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Uzbek Embassy in Baku.

The grand opening will take place at Nizami Cinema Center on December 7 at 1800.

The guests will be shown Eternal Friendship and Brotherhood movie.

The films Maksud Shaikhzoda and 101 Flight will be screened on December 8.

Another two films, Baron 2 and The Fate of a Woman will be shown on December 9. Entrance to the cinema is free.

Over recent years, Azerbaijan's relations with the countries of Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, have entered a new stage of development.

Over the past year, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has reached a new level.

In August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded Uzbek singer Nasiba Abdullayeva the honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

The singer was awarded for her merits in the strengthening of cultural bonds between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In November, the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Uzbekistan celebrated the 80th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR Muslim Magomayev.

Public and cultural figures got acquainted with the exhibition of works dedicated to the prominent singer.

At the event, Uzbek opera singer Khursand Sherov was awarded a special diploma of the Azerbaijani Culture Center and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan for popularizing Muslim Magomayev's music.

To note, Khursand Sherov performed Muslim Magomayev's songs while making a bicycle tour around the world.

He also cycled 14,000 km from Tashkent to Baku to pay tribute to Muslim Magomayev.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will continue to consistently develop in all areas.