Azerbaijan Fashion Week presents dazzling fashion looks

Dazzling fashion collections have been demonstrated within the 13th season of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The fashion week was devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the event, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov praised the dynamic development of the historical ties between the two nations. He also stressed the importance of the constant participation of Kazakh designers at the Azerbaijani Fashion Week for the mutual enrichment of cultures and traditions.

In support of his words, Shogy brand from the city of Aktau showed Kazakh traditional gowns in all their beauty.

Sayat Dossybayev's collection Nomade was no less impressive.

The fashion collection consisted of male and female looks from eco-leather adorned with oriental prints and embroideries. Following the chosen style, the brand demonstrated what a 21st-century nomad should look like.

Famed Azerbaijani designer Faxriyya Xalafova was inspired by her participation in the Venice Film Festival.

The designer was captivated by the centuries-old architecture of Venice and devoted her collection to this majestic city.

By special invitation, the show was also attended by the official master of the ceremony of the Venice Carnival, Maurizio Agosti.

The youngest participants of this season, 3-16-year old models appeared on the catwalk dressed in stylish outfits from Xari BulBul Model Agency.

Young models demonstrated both evening dresses and tracksuits from the Meshque brand.

At the end of the fashion show, all models took to the podium in Azerbaijani national costumes and raised the flags of fraternal countries - Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

Three debut collections at once were shown as part of a group show of Manzar Zakizada Fashion school graduates. Roya Bashirova, Ramilya Mehdiyeva, and Sultan Mammadova demonstrated collections in different stylistic solutions - from elegant hijabs to classic red velvet evening dresses and dresses with pop art illustrations.

The show of the Uzbek brand Irina Diosa featured a fantastic dress inspired by the mythical Huma bird, known as one of the symbols of Uzbekistan. The designer's mother and granddaughter Jalin Palatkina worked on the collection.

Bright outfits from the classic Uzbek adras fabric were decorated with additional elements of macrame and beads.

Next, the Azerbaijani brand La Shyla presented a collection of women's underwear.

The event was closed by the Kazakh brand Asheri, which chose modest fashion as its main activity - modest, decent fashion.

A few years ago, this concept was closely associated with Islamic fashion, but today we can safely say that this segment also attracts women of other faiths and life views - those who choose delicate and modest outfits for personal reasons. However, the founders of the brand, sisters Aliya Sanbayeva, and Aigul Bekkaliyeva, do not hide the fact that they are also inspired by such well-known world brands as Saint Laurent.

After the fashion shows, the embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan organized a special reception in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

As part of the reception, AFW General Producer Sayat Dossybayev was awarded a special diploma for his personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations between fraternal peoples.

Notably, Sayat Dossybayev is also the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week. Thanks to his work, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become a meeting venue for the fashion designers of the two countries.

The day ended with a party at the Ruby 360 club.

Photo Credits: Adil Yusifov

