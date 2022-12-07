Azerbaijani chefs showcase samples of gastronomic tourism in Luxembourg

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's gastronomic tourism opportunities have been demonstrated for the first time at the World Culinary Cup in Luxembourg and the 14th International Expogast Gastronomy Festival, Azernews reports.

In Luxembourg, national chefs presented traditional food in a completely new way.

The mouth-watering dishes were presented at the stand organized by the Azerbaijani National Culinary Center and the State Tourism Board.

Food demonstrations, held under the slogan "Let's unite", were highly appreciated by international experts.

The Azerbaijani stands displayed visual images reflecting the country's tourism potential.

Over 100 international teams competed for various prizes during 5 days at the World Culinary Cup held by Vatel Club Luxembourg.

The unique platform accredited by the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs) presents new movements and trends in gastronomy by bringing together more than 8,000 professional chefs.

Within the framework of the event, deputy chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova met with Worldchefs President Thomas Gugler and presented him a Malibayli carpet of the Karabakh carpet-weaving school.

Azada Huseynova discussed prospects of cooperation with Thomas Gugler and met with Singapore Chefs Association's leadership to exchange views on Azerbaijan's representation at Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2024 in Singapore.