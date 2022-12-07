Khatai Arts Center showcases colorful watercolor painting

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai Arts Center hosted a watercolor exhibition, showcasing 100 artworks from 76 artists, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "Water and color harmony 2022" was held with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, the State Art Gallery, the IWS Azerbaijani office, and the Khatai Watercolor Gallery.

In his speech, Khatai Arts Center Director Zahid Avazov stressed the importance of the exhibition.

Honored Art Worker, Ph.D. in Art Studies Ziyadxan Aliyev, IWS Azerbaijan office chairwoman Sabina Iskandar, the head of the Museum and Exposition Department at the State Art Gallery, Elchin Huseyn, shared their views of the exhibition.

After the speeches, certificates were presented to the participants in the exhibition. The main purpose of the exhibition is to support the development of the watercolor genre in Azerbaijan as well as to contribute to increasing public interest in watercolor painting. The exhibition aroused great interest among the Khatai Arts Center visitors.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society (IWS) has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide. Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.