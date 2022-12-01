Azerbaijani film critic joins Moscow Premiere Int'l Film Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film critic Ayaz Salayev is taking part in the 4th Moscow Premiere International Film Festival of the CIS countries, Azernews reports.

A Member of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union was invited to the forum as a jury member.

The festival program includes screenings of films of Azerbaijani and Russian-Azerbaijani production: "In a southern city", "Farewell, southern city", "Interrogation", "Tapestry" and "One Day in Alice".

The 4th Moscow Premiere International Film Festival of the CIS countries screens films from 11 countries.

Notably, the International Film Festival of the Commonwealth countries "Moscow Premiere" dates back to 2003. Its first president was People's Artist of the USSR Alexei Batalov.

The current task of the "Moscow Premiere" is the development of a single cultural and cinematic space of the countries of the former USSR. Films made in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan became laureates of the festival last year.