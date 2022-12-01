Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays wraps up

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays has come to an end, Azernews reports.

The closing ceremony was attended by well-known theatrical figures, who shared their view on the festival and new trends in theatrical art. An even more festive mood was brought by an ensemble of musicians, who performed incendiary melodies in the theater foyer.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov delivered a speech at the festival's awarding ceremony. He noted that the 4.4 Festival of Short Plays focuses on the development of theatrical art in Azerbaijan and supports young talents.

In their remarks, the chairman of the festival jury, Honored Art Worker Israfil Israfilov and the festival's director Elchin Jafarov noted that 18 short plays were demonstrated within the project.

Some 12 short plays out of 20 were included in the festival program, including six theater productions, staged by Baku theaters, two theater plays staged by independent theaters, and four by state theaters operating across districts of the country.

Moreover, the puppet theaters also submitted applications for the Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays.

The festival program also included six out-of-competition performances and a play based on Leo Tolstoy's Kreutzer Sonata staged by the Kote Marjanishvili State Academic Drama Theater (Georgia).

The Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays was not limited only to theater performances.

The festival, which drew fifty foreign guests, featured master classes, training, and panel discussions with the participation of famous theater experts.

Within the framework of the festival, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts organized a master class led by a Professor of the Cukurova Turkish State Conservatory, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Jahangir Novruzov on the application of the method of practical analysis based on Anton Chekhov's short plays "Bear" and "The Proposal".

Furthermore, Culture Ministry's Arts Department Head Farah Ajalova, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor of the State Conservatory at the Turkish Chukurov University Jahangir Novruzov, Honored Art Worker, film director Mehriban Alakbarzade, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Aligismat Lalayev as well as Honored Art Workers theater expert Aydin Talibzade and writer Ali Amirli awarded the festival winners.

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater took first place in the category "Best play in the out-of-competition program", actress Zemfira Abdulsamadzade (Theater of Young Spectators) was named "Best Actress" at the festival, while actress Zulfiya Aliyeva (Ganja State Puppet Theater) won Jury's Sympathy Award.

The award of young theatrical experts was presented to the director of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater Jeyhun Dadashev.

Moreover, the first place at the festival went to the State Pantomime Theater for the play "The Overcoat", second to the State Theater of Young Spectators for the play "I believe" and the third place went to Sehne Theater for the play "Legend of the wolf".

The winners received statuettes and cash prizes.