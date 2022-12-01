Philharmonic Hall to mark birthday of eminent musician

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will mark the 75th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli on December 23, Azernews reports.

Since 1991, Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

For many years, he successfully represents Azerbaijan's musical art.

Badalbeyli's repertoire includes works by prominent composers like Johann Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and others.

The musician has delighted the audience in many countries, including Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Cuba, Norway, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkiye, Finland, France, etc.