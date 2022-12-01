Azerbaijani artist receives great acclaim at Art Camp Malta

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 4th UNESCO Art Camp Malta has been held in Mellieha village, gathering around 19 artists from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Andorra, Austria, Benin, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, Iran, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Morocco, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Turkiye and Ukraine, Azernews reports.

During the ten days, artists created three artworks under the "Colors for Peace'' theme.

Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova represented Azerbaijan at Art Camp Malta, who created stunning art pieces that received wide acclaim.

During their stay in Malta, the artists visited the cities of Valletta, Mdina, and Gozo.

At the end of the symposium, a final exhibition took place, and all participants were awarded diplomas.

An outreach day was organized at Bugibba Square in partnership with the St Paul’s Bay local council.

The artists were also visited on-site by schoolchildren from Mellieha Primary School within the UNESCO Schools' Programme.

Each art camp participant was also invited to introduce and discuss their country’s culture, traditions, and heritage.

Recall that Art Camp Azerbaijan was held in August-September, uniting 16 young artists from different countries.

During the camp, the artists presented artworks inspired by the impressions of visiting the cities of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil, liberated from Armenian occupation.

The final exhibition of works was held in Baku. Before the Azerbaijan Art Camp was held in Andorra. Asmar Narimanbayova also took part in the events.