Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival to be held in Baku & Ganja

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival will be held in Baku & Ganja on December 3-27, Azernews reports.

The festival is dedicated to the 100th birthday anniversary of the prominent composer, famous public figure, and People's Artist of the USSR Rauf Hajiyev (1922-1995).

The large-scale event will be organized in keeping with the presidential order on holding Rauf Hajiyev's centenary.

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival will feature the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the memory of Rauf Hajiyev.

Festival concerts, performances, and events will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, at the State Academic Musical Theater, at the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan, at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, at the International Mugham Center, and at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.