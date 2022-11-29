Dastan of Friendship performance to be presented in Ganja & Baku [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish dance group Tiyatral Dans Gosterisi will perform in Baku and Ganja cities, Azernews reports.

The dance group will give a concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on December 17-18.

The concert in Baku will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 20-22.

The Turkish dance group will please the audience with a music and dance performance Dastan of Friendship, which covers the era from Noah's flood to the Karabakh battle and Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The dance demonstrates Turkish and Azerbaijani history, an unshakable brotherhood of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The musical and dance performance consists of two parts and 12 stage compositions. Historical connections are embodied in heroic battles, legends of ozans, and poets.

After 6 years of research and 18 months of rehearsals, Dastan of Friendship has turned into a cultural, epic, and artistic work with a magnificent historical narrative.

The project involves nearly 100 Turkish and Azerbaijani dancers and theater actors.

After the premiere in Baku and Ganja, the performance will be presented on a world tour.

The author of the project is the artistic director of Tiyatral Dans Gosterisi Serhat Turak.

The project is implemented by Alagoz Kultur Sanat? with the support of Umya Medya, Yunus Emre Institute, and the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

