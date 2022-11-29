Culture minister meets with AmCham Azerbaijan management

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with the management of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

AmCham Azerbaijan Executive Director Gulnara Aslanbayli welcomed the meeting participants and informed them about the projects implemented within the framework of the chamber's strategic goals for 2022.

AmCham Azerbaijan President Nargiz Nasrullayeva-Muduroglu introduced the culture minister and expressed her gratitude for his participation in the meeting.

Thanking for the invitation, Anar Karimov said that one of the areas that every nation is proud of is its culture.

"We are very proud of our ancient and rich culture. Therefore, we must do our best to further develop Azerbaijani culture and pass it on to future generations," he said.

Speaking at the event, Anar Karimov stressed that the Culture Ministry aims at preserving the continuity of culture, promoting it, and at the same time, developing it as a manifestation of independence.

"We also want to increase the contribution of culture to economic development. The ministry is trying to create a culture that elevates the Azerbaijani identity, enriches our people from a spiritual point of view, and encourages creativity and innovation. We need to take concrete steps to make it happen. The five most important areas of activity for us are defined here. These directions include ensuring transparency, increasing efficiency, optimizing management, increasing efficiency, and digitization. The Culture Ministry unites about 5,000 enterprises. Around 45,000 people work in these enterprises. Bringing transparency to this system, improving management and increasing efficiency is one of the most important issues," said Karimov.

In his speech, Anar Karimov also touched upon the protection and registration of historical and cultural monuments.

Around 54 monuments were passported in the first ten months of this year, and protection zones were designed for 273 monuments. These steps are also taken in order to prevent external interference with monuments: In the last two years, a positive trend is observed in the statistics of passporting and design of monuments.

Anar Karimov also informed the meeting participants about the innovative entertainment project that will revive the activities of cultural institutions, and highlighted the work done and to be done by the ministry in the field of cinema, restoration of cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The minister also drew attention to the fact that public-private partnerships can make an important contribution to these areas.

Then, AmCham Azerbaijan management presented a souvenir to the minister.

Head of the AzTV International Relations Department Elnar Mammadov spoke about the first historical multi-series "Atabeks: Shamseddin Eldaniz '' to be shot in partnership with the Culture Ministry.

He said that the TV series will draw attention to the state borders and historical personalities of that time.

"We have tried to perfect our glorious history. Let future generations watch this film and be proud of our history," said Elnar Mammadov.

Later, the trailer of the multi-series was shown to the meeting participants.

AmCham Azerbaijan First Vice-president Ilgar Mehdi and the head of AmCham Marketing, Communications, and Business Development Working Group Aysel Suleymanova shared their opinions about the film.