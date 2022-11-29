Shusha's cultural gems: Fish carpets

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry continues to provide insight into Shusha's rich culture and history under "Shusha's cultural gems" project.

The ministry has informed culture and history enthusiasts about the Fish Carpet, which belongs to the Karabakh carpet group.

The rug got its name from the fish-shaped pattern in the middle area. The Fish Carpet was produced in Barda, and Shusha in the second half of the XVIII century.

The carpet is based on the Afshan composition. As a rule, these carpets are woven in a large and elongated size.

The Fish Carpet was extremely popular in Karabakh in the 19th century.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry highlighted the Atli-itli carpet which also belongs to the Shusha carpet group.

The carpet composition is connected with ancient carpets on the topic of hunting. This carpet topic started to disappear at the outset of the XX century.

The presented carpet depicts red horses and gray dogs, as well as birds. These images are typical of the rugs of the Karabakh carpet school.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zilli, verni, kilim, and palas products. Bright colors and vegetative motives characterize Karabakh carpets.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, and Horadiz in the mountainous part of Karabakh.