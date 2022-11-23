Mugham Center seeks to broaden int'l partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center seeks to broaden international partnership relations, Azernews reports.

The center takes important steps towards bolstering cultural cooperation with Hungary, Poland, Japan, Brazil and other nations.

The Mugham Center has recently entered into another agreement with an international partner, signing an MoU with the Moroccan embassy in Azerbaijan.

After the signing ceremony, Moroccan ambassador Mohamed Adil Embarch spoke about the Mugham Center soloists, who took part in the 15th Fes Festival of Sufi Culture in October.

Every year, the Fes Festival of Sufi Culture brings together musicians and artists from all over the world. It is one of the most interesting and original cultural events in Morocco.

In Morocco, Mugham center soloists Miralam Miralamov and Kamila Nabiyeva, accompanied by Honored Artist Kamran Karimov (naghara), Zaki Valiyev (tar), and Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha) performed a colorful hour-long concert.

The festival guests were impressed by Azerbaijani folk songs and mugham compositions.

A "Song of the Blind Arab" written by the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov for Huseyn Javid's "Sheikh Sanan" play and Gonchalab's song from Mammad Said Ordubadi's play "Foggy Tabriz" became highlights of the concert.

The Moroccan ambassador expressed his deep gratitude to the Mugham Center director, Murad Huseynov, for participation in the festival.

The ambassador noted that the musicians made an indelible impression on Moroccan music lovers with their successful performances. He made proposals on the joint organization of concert programs, events, and projects of mutual interest to expand cooperation in the cultural field.

In his remarks, People's Artist Murad Huseynov stressed the role of music in bringing nations together.

He recalled Azerbaijan`s participation in the festival and emphasized the importance of continuing such events in the future.

During the ambassador's visit, Murad Huseynov also informed him about the Mugham Center's activity and invited him to enjoy a concert program.

The International Mugham Center was built at the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The opening ceremony took place on December 27, 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has successfully implemented a number of cultural projects, lectures, and virtual events aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

Among them are multiple cultural projects like "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The International Mugham Center plans to delight its visitors with even more interesting musical projects.