Baku hosts Trend of Year 2022 Award

By Laman Ismayilova

Trend of the Year 2022 Award has been held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Established by Caspian Events Group, the prize is awarded for the fifth year for annual successes in the field of culture and art, theater and cinema, pop and folk art, television and radio, business and tourism, medicine and cosmetology, fashion and beauty industry, design and photography, media, etc.

The award winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring. Honored artist Elnur Karimov was the host of the event.

Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov became one of the laureates of the prize.

The winners of Trend of the Year 2022 also included Honored Art Worker Baba Vaziroglu, People's Artist Tayyar Bayramov, Honored Artists Vafa Zeynalova, Salim Abbasov, CEO & Director of the European Azerbaijan School Francesco Banchini, film director Agil M. Guliyev, singers Miralam Miralamov, Xuraman Shushali, Rubail Azimov, Kanan Bayramov, Elvin Babazada, TV presenters Haji Nuran Huseynov, Zumrud Badalova, actors Shahriyar Abilov, Elmaddin Jafarov, and others.

The project manager is the actor Tural Alakbarov, executive producer-Ilmirza Agabayov.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az and Azernews.az