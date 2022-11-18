Azerkhalcha, SABAH group students present Shusha, Khamsa & Love carpets

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerkhalcha OJSC, the Azerbaijani State Academy of Fine Arts, and the SABAH group have showcased the works of talented young students as part of the joint activities, Azernews reported.

Trained in carpet weaving, students of the State Academy of Arts and the Education Ministry's SABAH group showcased their works woven in Azerkhalcha workshops.

Among them are Sabina Khalig's work Shusha, Zahra Mammadova's Khamsa, and Sevinj Aliyeva's Love carpets.

The participants in the project were awarded certificates for successful training. The scientific adviser of the students is the People's Artist Eldar Mikayilov.

Prominent monumental sculptor, rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan, People's Artist, Academician Omar Eldarov, and chairman of the Azerkhalcha Board, Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov, as well as the scientific leader of the student group Eldar Mikayilzade, stressed the importance of the works in the development of the creative potential of young talents and promotion of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

It was noted that the SABAH groups of the Ministry of Education are an innovative flagship project organized to create a new unique environment in the higher education system, improve the quality of education, form literate, capable, and trained specialists, ensure the training of new personnel in accordance with the growing demands of the labor market.