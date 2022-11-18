National director shoots documentary about Stalin's repressions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary Repression of Speech has been presented at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The film was shot by Bulatfilm Production with the support of the Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the event, film director Rafig Hashimov said that the documentary presentation coincides with the jubilees of great poets Ahmad Javad and Huseyn Javid, who were subjected to Stalin's repressions in 1937.

"The film tells about 31 writers, poets, and others who became victims of repression. At the same time, the documentary examines the tragic and historical philosophy of Stalin's repression retrospectively. During the filming, we had set out for ourselves a goal to give a clear picture of ??that period. We deeply respect those prominent intellectuals, our martyrs, who led us to independence," said Salim Babullaoglu.

Rafig Hashimov expressed his gratitude to the Culture Ministry, the film crew team and those gathered in the hall.

During the presentation, the head of the Culture Ministry's Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department, Rufat Aliyev, said that the film reflects the misfortunes of the people during the years of repression and emphasized that such screen works are of great importance in terms of conveying our truths to a wide audience.

Screenwriter Selim Babullaoglu and cameraman Rüfat Suleymanov were involved in the filming process.

People's Writer Anar, historian Hamid Jafarov, academician Rafael Huseynov, director of the Museum of Repression Victims Mirabbas Mammadov, Doctors of Philosophy Firudin Gurbansoy and Badirhan Ahmadov's views on the nature of Stalin's repressions and communist policy are included in the film.

The film was watched by the viewers with great interest.