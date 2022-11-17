Date of F1 race in Baku might change

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The date of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can change amid the Grand Prix in Shanghai, Azernews reports via Torcedores.com.

The Grand Prix at the Shanghai circuit might be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

In this case, there will be a four-week break between the races before and after the Chinese Grand Prix.

In order to reduce this break to three weeks, F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can be held a week earlier than the scheduled date.

According to the official website of F1, Baku Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30.

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.

The racing competition through the streets in Baku gathered around 60 million spectators in total, according to Formula One Management.

With the global audience of the F1 Baku race being close to 60 million, the number of F1 fans in countries, such as Japan, Poland, Canada, Hungary, and the United States has also significantly increased compared to last year.

Ten teams took part in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, held under the motto "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!"

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his fifth Grand Prix victory this season.

The Dutch driver finished the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 34 minutes and 5 seconds.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished second in the race followed by Mercedes George Russell, who came third in the 51-lap race.

No concerts were held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Baku City Circuit (BCC) hosted multiple entertainments for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

After breathtaking success, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has confirmed the dates of the racing competition for 2023.