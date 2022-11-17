Shusha symphony premiered in Berlin [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin hosted the world premiere of the Shusha symphony, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The music piece belongs to the acclaimed national composer, founder, and artistic director of the Bridge of Sound international orchestra, Khadija Zeynalova.

The concert was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany and the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry under the "Peace and Coexistence" motto.

Over 500 guests took part in the gala night devoted to the Year of Shusha and Victory Day (Nov 8), including representatives of the German Parliament and the Foreign Ministry, public and political, scientific and cultural circles, ambassadors and military attachés of over 30 countries as well as members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

At the opening, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Agayev stressed that two years ago, the Azerbaijani armed forces liberated lands from Armenian occupation under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized that after Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, a new situation has emerged in the South Caucasus region, paving the way for the establishment of unique opportunities for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Our country is working to ensure peace and stability in the region. Traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance have historically developed in Azerbaijan, where all people, regardless of nationality and religion, live as one family," he added.

During his speech, the ambassador stressed the importance of the symphony's premiere in Europe.

Chairman of the German-Azerbaijani Forum Hanns-Eberhard Schleyer spoke about the significance of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and that the negotiation process in this direction deserves high praise.

Hanns-Eberhard Schleyer outlined that the European Union and Germany support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The chairman of the German-Azerbaijani Forum also touched upon the rich tradition of multiculturalism and tolerance in Azerbaijan, thus creating favorable opportunities for achieving peace.

Furthermore, composer Khadija Zeynalova spoke about the history behind her four-part symphony Shusha.

Khadija Zeynalova visited Karabakh for the first time in April 2022 on the occasion of the Fifth World Congress of Azerbaijanis and got strongly impressed.

The city inspired the composer to write new musical works, one of which was the Shusha symphony. Khadija Zeynalova also spoke about the creation of the Bridge of Sound International Orchestra, which includes incredibly talented musicians.

"Peace was and remains a great human project. We must all participate in this project. Music has a special property to connect people without the help of language. The city of Shusha is called `Azerbaijani Switzerland' because of its forested hills and mild climate. Shusha is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and is celebrating its 270th anniversary this year. I dedicated my symphony to the city's anniversary. The symphony consists of four parts, which include elements of Azerbaijani folk music and mugham," the composer said.

Next, the Bridge of Sound Orchestra fascinated the audience with Beethoven's Ode to Joy, Uzeyir Hajibayli's overture from the Koroglu opera, and Arazbari rhythmic mugham as well as the Shusha symphony.

During the event, videos depicting Shusha's beautiful landscapes were shown, and traditional dishes and sweets were presented to the guests.

The concert was met with great enthusiasm and thunderous applause.