Circus artists perform colorful show

15 November 2022 [12:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku State Circus has organized a colorful show "International Circus: Festival Winners", Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The idea to hold a circus show belongs to Allahverdi Israfilov, a world-famous circus performer, and winner of a number of prestigious awards in circus art.

Circus artists present to the audience's attention a breathtaking show full of bright and interesting circus numbers.

Trapeze artists demonstrated miracles of balancing acts and dexterity, illusionists showed unrealistic while strongmen demonstrated their strength.

Circus act with Karabakh horses and dancers deserves special attention.

International Circus: Winners of the Festival will run until November 27.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

