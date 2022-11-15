Winners of art contest & dance competition awarded

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani capital played host successfully to the Legends of Autumn Art Contest and the Baku Dance Cup, Azernews reports.

The events were co-organized by the Azerbaijani Dance Association and the Youth Union at the Azerbaijani State Song Theater.

The contestants showed their best in several genres - folklore, classics, variety art, music, theater, vocals, artistic reading, and choreography.

The art contest and dance competition united young talents in the age categories of 4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 16-25, and above 25 years old, who performed solo, in a duet, within a small group or ensemble.

In the interest of objectivity, the organizers didn't announce which group or music school the contestants represent.

The professional jury assessed participants according to their serial numbers, Aziz Azizov, head of the art department of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, said.

Among the Grand Prix winners are Inji Abbasova (Rovshan Garayev school of Khan Garavand village, Goranboy District, teacher - Mahbuba Abbasova), Ramiz Mammadli (Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich Baku Music School No. 21, teacher - Gulnara Seyidova, accompanist - Lala Xalilli), Ayan Aliyeva (Gymnasium of Arts at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, teacher - Vugar Musali, accompanist - Muhammad Hajiyev).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.