Baku Int'l Short Film Festival features acclaimed cinema works

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 13th Baku International Short Film Festival has started at Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2004 by the Young Filmmakers Center, the film festival presents Oscar-nominated movies and some of the best cinema products recognized at the most influential film festivals, like the Cannes Film Festival, and Biennale Cinema.

The 13th edition of the Baku International Short Film Festival kicks off at Nizami Cinema Center on November 11-15 with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The festival's opening ceremony was. held in a warm atmosphere and brought together filmmakers, producers, and actors working in the movie industry including Vidadi Hasanov, Ogtay Mirgasimov, Ayaz Salayev, Shukufa Yusupova, Nadir Aliyev, Vagif Karimov, Mehriban Zeki, Sanubar Iskandarli, Aishad Mammadov, Ali Isa Jabbarov, Rasim Jafar, Ali-Sattar Guliyev, Mubariz Nagiyev, Azer Aydemir, Gunel Mammadova, Nasimi Mirzoyev, Vusal Murtuzaliyev, Ruslan Sabirli, Rustam Jabrayilov, Sabuhi Mammadov, Rahim Sadigbayli, Rustam Babazade, Lala Mustafayeva, Sain Farmanly, Gunay Rahimova, and others.

Director of the Baku International Short Film Festival Fehruz Shamiyev, head of the Department of Audiovisual and Interactive Media under the Culture Ministry, head of the Culture Ministry's Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department, film director Rufat Hasanov addressed the festival's opening ceremony. The host of the evening was actress Nigar Abil.

The 13th Baku International Short Film Festival features 814 films from 79 countries.

The Selection Committee has included 91 films in the local competition program (40 short films) and 32 in the international competition program.

All of the above cinema works will compete for the Golden Pomegranate Award.

The works of the international competition program will be evaluated by the Georgian film director, screenwriter and producer Giorgi Ovashvili, film critic, member of the selection committee at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival Adila Khaibullina, Turkiye's producer Emrah Kilic, who for many years was the artistic director of the Bosphorus Film Festival.

The jury of the local competition program included director, screenwriter Mirsadig Agazada, writer, publicist, director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva, film director, screenwriter, producer Ali Isa Jabbarov, publicist, translator Gismat Rustamov.

For the first time, Baku International Short Film Festival features the Asian Talents competition program, which includes ten feature films from Asian countries. The winners will be determined by film critic Aliya Dadashova and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Alakbarov.

The Cinemobil program presents four entries online, and the winner will be determined by the audience.

The short film festival will also include interesting out-of-competition sections organized in partnership with the British Council, BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) as well as a master class by Emrah Kilic

The Dili Bizim section presents films by Azerbaijanis living in different countries, who have made films in the Azerbaijani language. The Panorama film section includes movies that have passed a special selection.

The festival winners will be announced on November 15.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov