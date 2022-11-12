Gluck's opera leaves an indelible impression on audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Opera and Ballet Theater has delighted opera lovers with Christoph Willibald Gluck's work, Azernews reports.

Orpheus and Eurydice is an opera composed by Christoph Willibald Gluck, based on the myth of Orpheus and set to a libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi.

The opera belongs to the genre of the azione teatrale, an opera on a mythological subject with choruses and dancing.

The opera is considered one of Gluck's most well-known works.

Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov and Inara Babayeva, ballet soloists Seymur Gadiyev, Liana Praga as well as leading opera soloist of the Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater Zarina Altynbayeva perfectly embodied the images of the opera characters, leaving an indelible impression on the audience.

The opera was performed under the baton of the principal conductor of the State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The opera and ballet stars performed under the direction of the chief choirmaster of the State Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Sevil Hajiyeva and People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova.