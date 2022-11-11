Khatai Arts Center hosts watercolor painting workshops

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Khatai Arts Center has hosted watercolor painting workshops timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Around 15 artists took part in the workshop organized by the IWS Azerbaijan office with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, and the State Art Gallery.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society (IWS) has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

Students of the Azerbaijani University of Architecture and Construction also attended the event and enjoyed the creative process.

The watercolor artworks were met with great interest.