Splendid mugham music sounds in Spain

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Splendid mugham music has been performed in Spain within the Year of Shusha, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Madrid and the Khan Shushinski Foundation, the event was attended by members of the Spanish government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, cultural figures, and art figures.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov informed the event participants about large-scale restoration and construction works being carried out by the state in Shusha after its liberation.

He emphasized that 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan by the relevant presidential decree, taking into account the city's historical and cultural significance.

Founded by Panahali Khan of Karabakh in 1752, Shusha city turns 270 years old this year.

The ambassador stressed that the city plays a major role in Azerbaijan's cultural, public and political life.

Well-known as the capital of Azerbaijani culture and the cradle of national music, Shusha takes a special place in the formation of folk songs and mugham art.

The ambassador stressed the importance of Azerbaijani mugham in keeping alive the national culture and traditions and protecting the purity of the Azerbaijani language.

Ramiz Hasanov brought to attention that the art of mugham was included in the list of UNESCO Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity (2003) and the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (2008).

The event was followed by a vibrant concert program where the Karabakh mugham ensemble under the leadership of People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov captivated the audience with Azerbaijani mugham and folk songs.

The ensemble includes People's Artist Elchin Hashimov (tar), Honored Artist Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Honored Artist Kamran Karimov (naghara).

Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain handed out booklets promoting mugham art and postage stamps with the image of the Azerbaijani flag and the Shusha Castle.

The postage stamps were put into circulation by the Spanish State Post and Telegraph Society.