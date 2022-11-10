Music album "Shusha" presented in Warsaw

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Orphee Classics recording company released a music album Shusha in October.

The music album has been recently presented at the Warsaw National Philharmonic, Azernews reported.

The release of the music album celebrated Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the 270th anniversary of Shusha city.

At the same time, the music project marks the 30th anniversary between Azerbaijan and Poland.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova and Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov stressed the importance of the musical project in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

They provided insight into Azerbaijan's culture and history noting the special role of Karabakh, especially the city of Shusha in the development of Azerbaijani cultural figures.

Initiated by Nargiz Gurbanova, the music album includes well-known musical compositions by prominent Azerbaijani and Polish composers of the early and middle of the 20th century- Uzeyir Hajibayli, Mieczyslaw Karlowicz, Gara Garayev, Witold Lutoslawski, Fikrat Amirov, and Agshin Alizada.

The music album was released with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the Azerbaijani International Development Agency (AIDA), and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland in partnership with the Dutch artistic agency TACT and with producer Pawel Marciniak (Poland/Spain) acting as a partner.

The entire musical program was recorded by the Sinfonia Varsovia Orchestra and the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev on the Warsaw National Radio by the famous Polish sound engineer Tomasz Lido.

The author of the CD annotation is a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, musicologist Raya Abbasova.

The album presentation also featured a photo exhibition Joy of Victory, initiated by the head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

Twenty photos taken by talented photographer Murad Orujov were demonstrated as part of the photo project, which reflects the boundless joy of Azerbaijani people on the occasion of V-Day in the 44-day Patriotic War.

At the end of the official part, Sinfonia Varsovia Orchestra performed music pieces by Azerbaijani and Polish composers under the baton of Ayyub Guliyev.

The audience gave a standing ovation to the Azerbaijani conductor and Polish musicians, thanking them for an unforgettable night.



