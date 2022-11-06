Union of Composers inspires young talents to patriotic pieces of music

By Laman Ismayilova

The Union of the Azerbaijani Composers will highlight young talents' music achievements, Azernews reports.

The union will hold a plenary session dedicated to the work of young composers on November 7-14, Azernews reports.

The event is timed to coincide with the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The plenary session will start with a symphony concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on November 7.

For the first time, the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra will present to the audience the best patriotic pieces of music by young composers-laureates of the republican competition.

The concert program includes symphonic poems by Azerbaijan's prominent composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, and Ogtay Zulfugarov as well as young composers Tural Mammadli, Vugar Mammadzada, and Elvin Guliyev.

The Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov and the State Choir Chapel (artistic director - People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova) will perform at the concert.

The program includes chamber music concerts to be held in the concert Hall of the Union on November 10-11.

The session also covers the work of young musicologists who will deliver a presentation on the topic "Problems and Prospects for the creativity of Azerbaijan's Young Composers " on November 11.

The plenum will end on November 14 with a round table discussion. The meeting participants will exchange views on the music of young composers.

Founded in 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers' Union, the Union of the Azerbaijani Composers included 17 composers from the Soviet republics such as Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, and Niyazi.

The Union carries out activities aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical legacy.

The organization actively holds music festivals, concerts, art contests, conferences, and joint projects with international partners.

The Union of Azerbaijani Composers always pays great attention to the activities of young composers.

Their works are invariably included in the programs of music festivals and competitions.

The union is regularly engaged in holding concerts of young talents in Azerbaijan and abroad.

So, quite recently, concerts with the participation of Azerbaijani young composers took place in Berlin (Germany), Paris (France), and Moscow (Russia).

The union inspires young composers to compose patriotic music pieces.