Azerkhalcha boutique opens at Four Seasons Hotel Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerkhalcha boutique opened at Four Seasons Hotel Baku, which became a bright event in the life of the capital, Azernews reports.

The lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel Baku was decorated with a new stunning installation by artist Rashad Alakbarov representing four flying Karabakh horses in partnership with Azerkhalcha to mark Victory Day in Azerbaijan, celebrated on November 9.

The installation features four different types of Karabakh carpets (Chelebi, Malybayli, Khatai, and Qasimushaghi ), symbolizing the revival of Karabakh culture, liberated from 30 years of the Armenian occupation.

The Karabakh horses and the folk art of carpet weaving pay tribute to Azerbaijan's rich culture and heritage.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Azerkhalcha Board Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov noted that the Karabakh horses, considered one of Azerbaijan's national symbols, personify freedom and nobility.

The refined beauty, strength, and special grace of the Karabakh horses have always delighted artists, writers, and poets, who reflected the uniqueness of this riding breed in their works. Chovgan, a traditional horse-riding game included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, is directly connected with the Karabakh region.

"Carpet weaving is one of the most significant and ancient types of Azerbaijani folk arts and crafts, the traditions and secrets of which were carefully kept and passed down from generation to generation. The Azerbaijani carpet, with its stylized pattern language, color, and artistic perfection, historically pleasing and surprising, is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Magnificent carpets created by the hands of Azerbaijani craftswomen adorn the world's best museums. When it comes to traditional crafts, we can confidently represent Azerbaijan as a country with a deep rich heritage. Our main goal is to preserve our ancient traditions, thus allowing the next generation to continue to enjoy the intimate skills and crafts of our ancestors. We are honored to partner with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a brand that focuses on preserving craftsmanship and culture at its core," said Emin Mammadov.

General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Baku Bob Suri stressed the importance of implementing the project, which is aimed at promoting Azerbaijani carpets, including among foreign guests who visit the country and also stay at the hotel.

"As an exclusive partner in the hospitality industry, Four Seasons Hotel Baku is proud to announce the opening of the Azerkhalcha boutique on site, along with the opening of a showcase in the lobby. Every guest will be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of Azerbaijani carpets. One of the corners of the boutique is dedicated to showcasing the complex process of carpet weaving and how beautiful compositions are brought to life. Everyone can take part in the process of carpet weaving," said Bob Suri.

Emin Mammadov and Bob Suri took part in the solemn ceremony of cutting the red ribbon symbolizing the opening of the boutique. Guests were also presented with a tea table.

The installation "Karabakh horses" will be presented until November 18.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov