National Art Museum holds open doors days

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Art Museum has organized open-door days as part of the kids' exhibition on climate action "Hippos: Traveling the World and Calling for Climate Action", Azernews reports, citing the museum.

The art project was co-organized by UNICEF, the Culture Ministry, and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to inform young people about climate change and environmental pollution. The exhibition to take action in order to avoid catastrophic consequences.

The art project was met with great interest among the museum visitors.

The exhibition "Hippos: Traveling the World and Calling for Climate Action" showcases hippopotamuses, who symbolize the consequences of current climate change. The exhibits were provided by Layen Haykens.

The unique art project is also part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which started in June this year and will run until 2030.

The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration promotes the United Nation's environmental goals, specifically, to facilitate global cooperation for the restoration of degraded and destroyed ecosystems.