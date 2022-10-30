CD with Fikrat Amirov's music nominated for Grammy

By Laman Ismayilova

A music album "Fikrat Amirov-100" has been included in the long list of the 2023 Grammy Music Awards in the category "Best Classical Compendium", Azernews reports.

The album includes music pieces by Azerbaijan's outstanding composer performed by Vice-Rector for International Relations, Public Relations and Social Affairs, People's Artist Yegana Akhundova. The sound engineer is Nazim Karimov.

The music album "Fikrat Amirov-100" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Yandex Music, Vk Music, Boom, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, Shazam.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022. The nominations are set to be announced on November 15, 2022.