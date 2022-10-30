Shusha to host Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival in 2023

By Laman Ismayilova

The Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival will be held in Shusha in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan provided insight into the festival.

“Within the framework of the festival, we have set the goal of creating a foundation for joint production, awarding new films in a competition, and bringing together the ministers of the Turkic republics. This year, we will hold the third festival in Bursa, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, and next year in Shusha, Azerbaijan. This will serve to create co-production films based on our shared heritage," the Turkish minister said.

Meanwhile, Bursa gets ready for November 1-5. The city organizes the festival for the second time. Ahmet Misbah Demircan said that as a ministry, they are working to preserve and protect tangible and intangible cultural heritage for future generations.

"The festival, which will be organized under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism with the support of many institutions and organizations, including the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, will bring together many professional film and cultural figures from the Turkic republics and communities," he said.

Twenty-two cinema experts from Azerbaijan, 43 from Uzbekistan, 23 from Kyrgyzstan, 21 from Kazakhstan, five from Turkmenistan and 17 from autonomous republics will participate in the festival.

Around 200 guests, including well-known producers, directors, screenwriters and actors from the Turkic film industry, will also join the Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival.