Heydar Aliyev Palace hosts concert in memory of legendary singer

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace hosted a memorial concert dedicated to Muslim Magomayev, who would have turned 80 this year, Azernews reports.

The evening was organized by the Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Palace, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event held on October 25, a day when a legendary singer died.

In his speech, Culture Minister Anar Karimov highlighted Muslim Magomayev's legacy and his contribution to Azerbaijani music.

Furthermore, the audience enjoyed songs from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire in a new arrangement, compositions written by him as a composer, and much more.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Samir Jafarov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Azar Zeynalov, Faig Sujaddinov, Emin Agalarov, Faig Aghayev, Tunzala Agayeva, Mir Yusif Mirbabayev, laureates of international competitions Vagif Nagiyev, Rauf Mammadzada, Nizami Aliyev, as well as guests from Russia, Helikon-Opera soloist, Honored Artist Elnara Mamadova, Honored Artist of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, People's Artist of Chechnya Astemir Apanasov performed at the concert. The musicians were accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of laureate of international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbayli, Ogtay Mirgasimov, Emin Agalarov, and Farhad Khalilov shared their memories of the outstanding singer. The concert also featured video footage from Muslim Magomayev's interviews.

The evening was hosted by well-known TV presenters, Honored Artists Nargiz Jalilova and Oleg Amirbayov.

The evening aroused great public interest. The guests were also presented with a photo exposition and a book exhibition about Magomayev's life and work.

For the first time, Muslim Magomayev performed on stage at the age of 14.

Muslim Magomayev was a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and had an internship at the La Scala theater in Milan. Together with the legendary Enrico Piazza, he prepared the parts of Figaro from the opera The Barber of Seville and Scarpia from the opera Tosca. It was Muslim Magomayev who brought classical arias and songs to the pop scene of the former USSR.

His majestic song Azerbaijan to the verses of the national poet Nabi Khazri is one of the most beautiful works dedicated to Azerbaijan. The singer also starred in the films Muslim Magomayev Sings, Nizami, and Moscow in notes.

Muslim Magomayev was the youngest singer in the USSR, who received the title of People's Artist.

He was also awarded the highest awards of independent Azerbaijan - Shohrat and Istiglal Orders.

Despite the fact that 14 years have passed since the death of Muslim Magomayev, the bright memory of him lives in the hearts of people. Memories of one of the brightest stars of musical art will forever remain in the memory of the Azerbaijani people.

Photo and video credits: Vugar Imanov