Renowned jazz musician gives master class in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned jazz musician, People's Artist Aziza Mustafazada has given a master class for students at Vagif Mustafazada Children's Art School No. 2, Azernews reports.

The master class was also attended by her son Ramiz Khan, who will be involved in the concert program to be held at Baku Congress Center on October 30.

The concert program includes Aziza Mustafazada's both old and new pieces of music. Her new album will be presented as part of the concert. Tickets for the concert are on sale at iTicket.az.

The last time Aziza Mustafazada gave a solo concert in Baku was in December 2008.

World-famous Azerbaijani jazz singer Aziza Mustafazada has undoubtedly found a way to the hearts of music lovers around the world.

After a spectacular concert at Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was named The Queen of Jazz.

In her music, the jazz singer brilliantly unites classical and jazz music with Azerbaijani folk motifs.

She successfully performs at the best world stages. Aziza is a frequent guest of international music festivals. She has performed with such world-class musicians as John Patitucci, Dave Wakele, Bill Evans, Omar Hakim, Toots Tillemans, and others.

The names of Aziza Mustafazada and her father are included in the World Jazz Encyclopedia, edited by US authors, as well as in the literary revision of Vladimir Feertag in the Russian edition.

---