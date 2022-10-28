Conductor Rauf Abdullayev awarded Labor Order

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra, Rauf Abdullayev, the Labor Order of the 1st degree, Azernews reports.

Rauf Abdullayev is a great representative of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, the USA, Russia, Britain, Turkiye, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and etc. are familiar with his outstanding work.

Since 1984, Rauf Abdullayev serves as the artistic director and the chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra.

Under his supervision, the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance widely evidenced by numerous successful tours abroad. Abdullayev's broad repertoire includes music of different epochs, styles, and directions.

The conductor pays special attention to the performance of musical compositions by Azerbaijani composers.

Many operas, ballets, and symphonies by great national composers were performed for the first time both in Azerbaijan and abroad under his baton. Rauf Abdullayev has been awarded state and many other honorary awards and titles during his active and untiring career.

Also, during his service as the chief conductor of the Ankara Ballet Theatre and Opera from 1993 to 1997, he was twice awarded the title of Best Conductor of the Year of Turkey.

In 2017, the conductor was awarded the Istiglal Order for great achievements in the development and promotion of the Azerbaijani musical culture.