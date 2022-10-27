Asmar Narimanbayova unites talented artists from different countries

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova has demonstrated paintings by Azerbaijani, Turkish, Italian, Greek and Kazakhstani artists at her stand within Art Shopping in Paris, Azernews reports.

Art Shopping is a large-scale art event, where hundreds of artists showcase their artworks to art connoisseurs and professional buyers.

Twice a year, the Art Shopping trade show is held in the Carrousel du Louvre and offers a selection of works to both view and purchase.

"There were a large number of visitors in the halls of Carrousel du Louvre. Our stand, as always, aroused great interest. Visitors mentioned that the paintings presented were made in different art styles. Their attention was attracted by the color scheme and complex compositional solutions of the works," the artist told Trend Life.

The stand featured art pieces by members of the Baku Modern Art Gallery & Club and the Togrul Narimanbayov Association.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Headed by the artist's daughter Asmar Narimanbayova, the association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. It successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The stand displayed art pieces by Asmar Narimanbayova, Jamala Rahmanova, Tarana Seyid, Sahib Asadli, Mirel Zeynalli, Aysel Aliyeva, Konul Huseynzade, Narmina Veliyeva, Ilgar Akbarov, Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gencer, Italian artists Sala Mikaela, Alessandro Agosta and Claudio Torino, as well as Greek artists, who are members of the International Action Art Piraeus association under UNESCO and the Kazakh community "Apple Palette".