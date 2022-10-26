Photographers join Azerbaijani project to show Shusha in all its beauty

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Four Seasons of Shusha International Photo Project has united world-famous photographers from Turkiye, Germany, Finland, and Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The project, initiated by the Culture Ministry with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, demonstrates Shusha's majestic nature and architecture through photography.

As part of the project, international photographers stay in Shusha for several days to learn more about the history of the city, its culture, architecture, and the famous personalities, who lived there. Each photographer captures the city's wonderful atmosphere at different times of the year.

Turkish photographer Huseyin Taskin and Swiss photographer Reto Guntli were the first participants in the photo project.

Finnish photographer Tiina Itkonen joined the project in October and was met by the head of the Culture Ministry Museum, Gallery, and Exhibitions Department, Nargiz Abdullayeva, to exchange of views on the project.

The works of all four photographers will be included in a catalog published in Azerbaijani and English. In addition, a series of exhibitions will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, and other countries as part of the photo contest.