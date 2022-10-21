National guitarist performs solo concert at Mugham Center

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani guitarist Rovshan Mammadguliyev has performed a solo concert at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert program included music pieces by Fikrat Amirov, Dionisio Aguado, Agustin Barrios, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Tarrega, and other composers.

"It is a great honor for me to perform in my native Baku. The last time I performed here was in 2011, within the framework of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Festival, together with the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra conducted by the wonderful conductor Teymur Goychayev. This is my first solo concert in Baku, which will forever remain in my memory."

Rovshan Mammadguliyev will give a master class at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Rovshan Mammadguliyev was born in 1986 in Baku. He started learning to play the classical guitar at the age of 11. He graduated from the Nizhny Novgorod State Conservatory.

The musician has successfully performed at many prestigious concert venues in Russia and abroad.

In 2012, he gave a solo concert at Carnegie Hall (New York, USA).

In the concert season of 2013-2014, Rovshan performed solo concerts and gave master classes in 50 cities in North and South America within the tour of the GFA competition winner.

In 2017, his solo concert took place at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. In 2019, he went on tour in the United States.

As a soloist, Mammadguliyev collaborates with various ensembles, including the orchestra of the Paris Higher National Conservatory of Music and Dance (France), Collegium Instrumentale Brugense (Spain), the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra (Azerbaijan) and other ensembles.

Rovshan Mammadguliyev is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. The musician currently lives in Russia.

