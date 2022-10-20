Strong & freshy: Coffee lovers enjoy world's most popular drink

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A good cup of coffee in the morning can set the mood for your whole day. There are tons of ways to make a satisfying cup of coffee.

Whether you prefer it black, white, strong, or sweet, there are endless coffee recipes including Turkish coffee, Korean-style coffee, Irish Coffee Cocktail, etc.

Over 30 coffee shops of both local and foreign coffee companies have gathered in Baku White City to brew a perfect refreshing drink, Azernews reports.

Representatives of diplomatic corps from Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, and Argentina attended the Coffest, which promotes a coffee culture in Azerbaijan.

The festival also introduces Baku White City to foreign guests, embassies, and local residents.

Speaking at the event, Cuban ambassador to Azerbaijan Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion thanked the festival organizers for the invitation and invited Bakuvians to enjoy the coffee festival.

"The tea culture is very common in Azerbaijan, so why not coffee culture? A few cups of coffee a day can be very beneficial for health. Everyone can enjoy the taste of coffee and the cultural event they are a part of," the diplomat said.

The festival guests also enjoyed the performance of Cuban singer Yanssel Castellon and DJ Fred.