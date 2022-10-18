National guitarist to give solo concert at Mugham Center

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani guitarist Rovshan Mammadguliyev will give a solo concert at International Mugham Center on October 18, Azernews reports.

The concert program will include music pieces by Fikrat Amirov, Dionisio Aguado, Agustin Barrios, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Tarrega, and other composers.

Rovshan Mammadguliyev was born in 1986 in Baku. He started learning to play the classical guitar at the age of 11. He graduated from the Nizhny Novgorod State Conservatory.

The musician has successfully performed at many prestigious concert venues in Russia and abroad.

In 2012, he gave a solo concert at Carnegie Hall (New York, USA).

In the concert season of 2013-2014, Rovshan performed solo concerts and gave master classes in 50 cities in North and South America within the tour of the GFA competition winner.

In 2017, his solo concert took place at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. In 2019, he went on tour in the United States.

As a soloist, Mammadguliyev collaborates with various ensembles, including the orchestra of the Paris Higher National Conservatory of Music and Dance (France), Collegium Instrumentale Brugense (Spain), the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra (Azerbaijan) and other ensembles.

Rovshan Mammadguliyev is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. The musician currently lives in Russia.

