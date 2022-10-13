Union of Azerbaijani Artists plays host to Sugra Bagirzada's exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist and actress, Honored Artist Sugra Bagirzada has exhibited her artworks at the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Her personal exhibition opened at the Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov welcomed the guests of the exhibition and gave detailed information to the participants about Sugra Bagirzada.

He emphasized that Sugra Bagirzada holds a special place in Azerbaijani cinematography and in the country's public life in general. At the same time, she is also an active member of the Union of Azerbaijani Artists.

As an artist, she regularly delights art lovers with her personal exhibitions. Sugra Bagirzada was awarded many prizes and honorary titles, and her artworks have been exhibited in countries around the world.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva conveyed her congratulations on the opening of the exhibition and expressed her good wishes.

"Actually, a lot can be said about Sugra Bagirzada. I wrote an article about her many years ago. That article was even included in many of my books. Ms. Sugra is a very beautiful artist, who loves her art. While writing that article, I also did research about her and I am very glad that, Ms. Sugra comes before those who paved the way in this art. I would especially like to note that when her name is mentioned, beauty first comes to life in front of one's eyes. She reflects beauty in her life and creativity. She makes people beautiful with her works and creativity. I am very glad that such beautiful and different exhibitions are regularly opened, and we come and participate enthusiastically and enjoy such beauties," she said.

People's Artist Ayd?n Rajabov noted that a lot can be said about the artist's work.

"Today's exhibition of hers stands out for its beauty and uniqueness. Ms. Sugra is also a member of the Azerbaijani Filmmakers Union, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States, as well as the first and only member of the World Floristic Council from Azerbaijan since 2003," he said.

Honored Art Worker, professor Ziyadxan Aliyev and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union Rafig Karimov spoke about films, like Star, Roads, and Streets, A Man Came to the World, Apple, where Sugra Bagirzada starred as an actress.

Today, Sugra Bagirzade actively participates in television programs and appears in various films.

Her other hobby gradually turned into another profession, and the compositions she created from flowers earned her the fame of a florist artist.

Then the guests viewed the artworks displayed at the exhibition.