Philharmonic Hall to host recital of national composer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will host a recital of the national composer, Honored Art Worker Javanshir Guliyev on October 14, Azernews reports.

The concert program includes the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, as well as the Azerbaijani State Choir Chapel (artistic director and chief conductor - People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova).

The soloists of the concert program are People's Artist Azar Zeynalov (tenor), Honored Artists Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano) and Ilham Nazarov (baritone), as well as Nigar Tagiyeva (soprano), Ilaha Feda (mugham singer).

Javanshir Guliyev's oratorio Mü?fiq a??lar? will be performed for the first time.The author of the libretto is Sabir Rustamxanli. The host of the evening is Kamran M. Yunis.

Javanshir Guliyev started his musical experiments in his student years. In his music piece First Quartet, which he wrote in his second year at the conservatory, the composer managed to discover a new musical style, synthesizing national music with modern compositional techniques.

For 17 years, he worked as a sound engineer at the Azerbaijani State Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee.

Javanshir Guliyev is the author of the first military anthem of modern independent Azerbaijan.

He was the first who included the saz and zurna in a symphony orchestra and used them as the main instruments.

In 2015, the Azerbaijani Filmmakers Union awarded Javanshir Guliyev for his contribution to the Azerbaijani film industry.