Baku to host qualifying round of new dance competition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The qualifying round of a dance competition "Dance of the Caspian Sea" will be held in Amirjan House of Culture on October 15, Azernews reports.

The major purpose of the contest is to develop dance and preserve ancient traditions of Azerbaijan's dance art.

The contest focuses on the discovery of talented dancers. The dance competition will run until December.

Since Middle Ages, there have shaped various types of dances in Azerbaijan.

Many dances, especially old ones, are called the most beloved animals or plants: gazelle (antelope species), lala (field poppy), banovshe (viola flower), etc.

The dances of males and females sharply differ from each other. Female dances are characterized by soft lyricism and plasticity of graceful smooth movement.

A long skirt defines the tender movement of feet. The dance is focused entirely on the used technique of the upper parts of the arm and corpse (shoulder, head, mimics of face, etc).

The main feature of male dance is the technique of feet. A dancer stands quickly on the tiptoe, and then quickly falls on his knee, etc.

Amina Dilbazi, Afag Malikova, Roza Xalilova, Tarana Muradova, Tamilla Mammadova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Kamil Dadashov, Boyukaga Atababayev, and others have significantly enriched Azerbaijani dance art with new elements.