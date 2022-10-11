Culture minister receives BSU and ASUCA graduates

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with graduates of the library and information faculty of the Baku State University (BSU) and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) within the 8th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Anar Karimov spoke about the reforms carried out by the ministry in the library and information sector. It was noted that the priority issue in this direction is to provide this area with young qualified personnel.

The minister stressed that one of the most important factors for the development of this sector is the involvement of professional specialists.

In order to ensure transparency, as well as to create competition in the labor market, recruitment to libraries under the ministry will take the form of an examination, consisting of a test stage and an interview.

At the event, the Dean of the Library and Information Faculty at Baku State University, associate professor Alamdar Jabbarli noted that there are traditions of care and attention to librarianship in Azerbaijan.

Director of the Azerbaijani National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov noted that this year four graduates of the library and information faculty of the Baku State University are provided with work at the scientific institution.

Akif Marifli, head of the ministry Department for Book Circulation and Work with Publishing Houses, said that 20 out of 178 graduates of two universities in the 2021-2022 academic year will be employed.

In the end, a commemorative photo was taken with the participants of the meeting.

The 8th Baku International Book Fair took place at the Baku Expo Center on October 5-9.

Over 60 foreign organizations from more than 10 countries, 118 local publishing houses, and enterprises were represented at the book fair arranged by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.