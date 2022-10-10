Turkish ambassador presents his book at Baku Book Fair

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has presented a kid's book "Children of the Uphill", Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The book signing was organized at the stand of the Baku Yunus Emre Institute as part of the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

At the ceremony, the Turkish ambassador outlined the significance of the book fair and expressed his satisfaction with the participation in the event.

"Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in terms of book value. At the previous book fair, we held the signing hour of the first edition of my book here at the stand, and today we gathered for the signing hour of the next book edition. We hope such projects will continue in the future. A book is a person's best friend. Now you can read the digital book, but holding and touching a book in your hands is much more important," said Cahit Bagci.

"My book, entitled "Children of the Uphill'', tells about the social history of an era. The book provides insight into the life of Turkiye in the 1970s and 80s and the difficulties it went through. At the same time, this book has a social history and a biographical character," he added.

Later, the Turkish ambassador signed the book "Children of the Uphill" and presented it to the participants.

The 8th Baku International Book Fair took place at Baku Expo Center on October 5-9.

Over 60 foreign organizations from more than 10 countries, 118 local publishing houses, and enterprises were represented at the book fair arranged by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.