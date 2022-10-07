Said Rustamov's songs to sound at Philharmonic Hall

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert on October 12 to mark the 115th anniversary of Said Rustamov, People's Artist and outstanding Azerbaijani composer and conductor, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform at the concert under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

Said Rustamov's songs will be performed by People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artists Almaz Orujova, Zakir Aliyev, Sahib Pashazada, Arzu Aliyeva, as well as Sabina Arabli, Zabita Aliyeva, Sahib Ibrahimov, Sarhan Bunyadzada, Nurlan Azizbayli, Fahri Kazim-Nijat.

The creativity of Said Rustamov is closely connected with Azerbaijani musical folklore. Widely using mugham, ashug music, and folk songs in his musical pieces, he created a unique musical language. The song genre occupies a prominent place in his work.

The composer wrote many lyrical, patriotic songs, as well as songs dedicated to peace and labor. These wonderful songs are widely popular and dearly loved by music lovers.

Said Rustamov composed a number of musical comedies. He was also the author of a number of teaching aids in the Azerbaijani language, and the compiler of folklore publications.

From 1935 to 1975 he worked as artistic director and chief conductor of the folk instruments orchestra. From 1940 to 1943, he was the director and artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall.

Between 1949 and 1953, he was the chairman of the board of the Azerbaijani Union of Composers.

Said Rustamov died on June 10, 1983, in Baku. He was buried in the Alley of Honor.