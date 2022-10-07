Karabakh through eyes of young artists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium, and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan have organized an exhibition titled "My Heart in Karabakh", Azernews reports.

The exhibition was timed to Remembrance Day (September 27) and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the diplomatic missions operating in Brussels, the Azerbaijani mission to NATO, officials working in the institutions of the European Union, Belgian public and political figures, and art and cultural figures attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani ambassador to Belgium Vaqif Sadiqov stressed that the city of Shusha is a cradle of Azerbaijani culture. The city is the birthplace of many talented artists, composers, musicians, and writers.

Founded by Panakhali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history. Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture. The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.

In 2022, Shusha celebrates its 270th anniversary since its establishment.

Numerous events are organized in Azerbaijan and other countries as part of the celebration.

Sona Guliyeva, project manager and director of the Art School operating under the Arts Council Azerbaijan said that the exhibition is dedicated to Karabakh and the city of Shusha.

The exhibition displayed 19 artworks by young artists, aged 8 to 15, who are students of the Art School operating under the Arts Council Azerbaijan. In their artworks, the artists expressed a deep love for Azerbaijan.

The evening was followed by a concert program. Famous pianist and laureate of international competitions Saida Tagizada performed pieces of music by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov as well as Ramin Guliyev's ballad dedicated to the memory of the martyrs, Bika Axundova's play "Hello, Shusha!" and "The Ballad of Lachin" by Sevda Mammadli.

The event aroused great interest among the audience.

The exhibition "My Heart is in Karabakh" was previously shown in Vienna, Austria.